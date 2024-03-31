Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Up 45.3% in March

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the February 29th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 4,383,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Haleon by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 36.8% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 190,836 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 49.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 216,478 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

