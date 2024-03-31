Halpern Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 699 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.