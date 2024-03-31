Halpern Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 180.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $162.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

