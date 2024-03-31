Halpern Financial Inc. Invests $52,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.