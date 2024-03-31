Halpern Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

