Halpern Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 202 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $159.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

