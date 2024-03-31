Halpern Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Halpern Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,961 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

