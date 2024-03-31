Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Halpern Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.5% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $320.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.55, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

