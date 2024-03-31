Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:SIFI)

Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SIFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1936 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 638. Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SIFI – Free Report) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.52% of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF

The Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (SIFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality selected using a proprietary quantitative method.

