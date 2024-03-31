HC Wainwright Boosts Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target to $1.90

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUFFree Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.70 to $1.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fission Uranium’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

