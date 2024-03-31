HCI Group’s (HCI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $140.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCI. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.5 %

HCI stock opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCI Group news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,517,268.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,531.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,061 shares of company stock worth $7,003,128 over the last ninety days. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $5,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,633,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

