Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4536 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Heineken Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About Heineken
