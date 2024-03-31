Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4536 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Heineken Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Heineken alerts:

About Heineken

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.