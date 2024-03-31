Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Helios Towers Stock Up 4.7 %
HTWSF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.30.
About Helios Towers
