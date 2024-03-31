HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,342,100 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 2,915,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 964.9 days.
HelloFresh Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.44. 1,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.
About HelloFresh
