Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,257 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,653,000 after buying an additional 849,214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 3,848,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

