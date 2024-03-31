Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

