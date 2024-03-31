Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 762,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,028. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

