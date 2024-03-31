Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.