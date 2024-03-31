Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. 63,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,796. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

