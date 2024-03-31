Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $44.27 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,679 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $44,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,159. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.