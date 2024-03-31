Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.20. 707,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

