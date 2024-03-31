Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,074,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after buying an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $249.72. 2,560,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,431. The company has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

