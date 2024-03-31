Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

