Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,854 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Parsons Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. 1,002,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

