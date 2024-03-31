Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LCNB by 898.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth $52,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCNB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LCNB

In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at $270,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,324.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,827.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $133,651. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,129. The firm has a market cap of $210.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. LCNB had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LCNB

About LCNB

(Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.