Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QUS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $113.33 and a 12 month high of $145.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.