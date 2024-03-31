holoride (RIDE) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $116,968.98 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.95 or 0.05140855 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00075658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00018398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004360 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,162,714 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01613855 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $94,467.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.