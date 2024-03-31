Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,131,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,490 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $79,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,100,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 818,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,668,000 after buying an additional 319,542 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.1 %

HOMB stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

