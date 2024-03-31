HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.