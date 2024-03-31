HSBC Trims Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price to $19.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $22.90 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIPS. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vipshop by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

