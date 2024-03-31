Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

HBANP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 71,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,617. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

