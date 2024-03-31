Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

HUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $489.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

