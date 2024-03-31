HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the February 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
HUYA Stock Up 2.2 %
HUYA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 1,321,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,412. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.
HUYA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HUYA by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
