iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ITHUF stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 111,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,347. iAnthus Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

