IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. IBEX has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $27.54.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IBEX

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $117,735.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IBEX during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

