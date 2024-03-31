iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

iBio Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

