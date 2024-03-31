ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 330 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.60. 2,213,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.