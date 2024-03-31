ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,300 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $75,222,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,265,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. 772,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,620. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $259.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

