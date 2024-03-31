ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 3,017,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

