ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 141 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,219. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.