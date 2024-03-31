ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 694 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,775,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

