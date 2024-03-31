ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $571.50. The company had a trading volume of 999,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $564.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

View Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.