ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $269,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,557,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,373,348. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
