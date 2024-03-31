ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $11,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,250,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

