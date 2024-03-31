ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $415,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.