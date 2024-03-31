ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $505,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

ADSK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.42. 896,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day moving average is $232.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

