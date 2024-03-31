ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.93. 290,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $548.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

