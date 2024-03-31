ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 299 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

