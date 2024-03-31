ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,745,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,649,000 after acquiring an additional 386,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DASH traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.72. 3,054,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,225. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $143.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

