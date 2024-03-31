ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $354.41 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. ICON has a total market cap of $354.41 million and approximately $50.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 987,129,632 coins and its circulating supply is 987,128,911 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 987,103,896.8461336 with 987,103,896.5595715 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.35815593 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $72,793,638.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.